Plymouth v QPR player ratings

Albert Adomah’s late own goal, caused by a blunder by keeper Asmir Begovic, cost QPR a win which would have taken them six points clear of the relegation zone. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw at Plymouth.







Asmir Begovic: 5

Has cost Rangers points this season – usually by flapping at set-pieces. And he did the same again here, making a total mess of dealing with a late corner. A shame, because before that he kept out Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick and twice denied Bali Mumba.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Good again at right-back. Solid defensively and his header led to Rangers’ goal.

Steve Cook: 7

Another composed display the heart of the defence. His calming presence is important.

Morgan Fox: 7

In for Jake Clarke-Salter and did well. A superb intervention in the first half thwarted a Plymouth counter-attack.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Eager to get forward and linked up well with Ilias Chair at times on the left.

Issac Hayden: 7

Did an important job in midfield, protecting the back four and closing down effectively.

Sam Field: 7

Missed a sitter but made amends by poking in the loose ball after Dunne’s header had been saved. Much better than his below-par display the weekend.

Paul Smyth: 5

His pace and enthusiasm gives defenders plenty to deal with, but his two missed chances were costly. Fired into the side netting at the far post in the first half and had an even better opportunity early in the second when he shot straight at the keeper after being teed up by Lyndon Dykes.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Did well before going off in the second half. Took up some good positions and often looked like Rangers’ most creative outlet.

Ilias Chair: 7

Lively in spells and certainly caused the home defence some problems. Sent a shot into the side netting before Rangers eventually broke the deadlock.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

His best performance for some time, holding the ball up well and creating chances for Smyth and Field before Rangers scored. But he still offered very little in terms of a goal threat.

Chris Willock: 7

Made an immediate impact after coming on, crossing for Dykes to head down for Field.

Albert Adomah: 6

Unlucky when the ball ricocheted off him and into the net after being pathetically palmed by Begovic.







