Cifuentes rues missed chances but is upbeat about QPR’s future

Marti Cifuentes rued QPR’s missed chances after the 1-1 draw at Plymouth but insisted his attacking approach will pay off in time.

Rangers should have been more than one up when keeper Asmir Begovic flapped at Adam Randell’s left-wing corner and the ball ricocheted in off the unfortunate Adomah.

A win would have taken Rangers six points clear of the relegation zone.







Cifuentes said: “Try to score the second goal – that is always the target.

“It was obviously disappointing because we created enough chances to win the game.

“But it is not a new thing. It has been unfortunately something that we have experienced this season – not once and not twice – when we haven’t had the accuracy to close games.”

But the Rangers boss believes things are heading in the right direction despite Championship football for next season not being secured yet.

He explained: “After we scored the second goal we kept pushing hard and creating chances. That is the way I want to see QPR play.

“Today of course I feel very sad about the result because we are in a moment of the season where results is what matters.

“But I know that, playing this way, usually we are going to win football games.”

See also: Plymouth v QPR player ratings







