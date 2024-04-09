QPR draw at Plymouth after late Begovic blunder

Plymouth 1 QPR 1 73' Field 85' Adomah (OG)

Albert Adomah’s late own goal, caused by a blunder by keeper Asmir Begovic, cost QPR a win which would have taken them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Paul Smyth and Sam Field missed golden chances for QPR before the deadlock was eventually broken by Field.

Smyth blasted Ilias Chair’s first-half cross into the side netting and had an even better opportunity early in the second half when he fired straight at keeper Michael Cooper after being teed up by Lyndon Dykes.







And when Dykes headed Chris Willock’s cross across goal towards Field, the unchallenged Rangers midfielder was unable to apply the finish.

Field made amends by poking home the loose ball after Jimmy Dunne’s header from Chair’s corner had been saved by Cooper.

However, Begovic flapped at Adam Randell’s left-wing corner and the ball ricocheted in off the unfortunate Adomah.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Fox, Paal; Field, Hayden, Smyth (Armstrong 90), Andersen, (Willock 63) Chair (Adomah 77); Dykes.

Subs not used: Walsh, Larkeche, Dixon-Bonner, Hodge, Cannon, Clarke-Salter.

