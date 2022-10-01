QPR fifth after win at Bristol City

Bristol City 1 QPR 2

Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts scored as QPR won at Ashton Gate to go fifth in the Championship table.

Rangers took the lead after 18 minutes when Johansen tapped home after Chris Willock’s shot on the turn from the edge of the box bounced off the post.

The visitors doubled their advantage four minutes later when Robers, who moments earlier blazed over when clean through on goal, stabbed home Willock’s cross for his first league goal for the club.

City had gone close to opening the scoring in the opening 10 minutes through from Rangers striker Nakhi Wells only for Seny Dieng to turn away his close-range header.

The visitors, who should have been out of sight by half-time, with Chair missing two gilt-edged chances and Roberts blasting over the bar when clean through on goal, could have been made to pay for those missed opportunities in the second half.

City pulled a goal back through Wells after Leon Balogun and keeper Dieng got into a mix-up trying to defend a routine cross.

However, Rangers held out relatively comfortably despite inviting the Robins back into the game in the final 20 minutes.

