Bristol City v QPR player ratings

QPR beat 2-1 at Bristol City at Ashton Gate to move up to fifth in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Pulled off a fine diving save to deny Nahki Wells from close range in the opening five minutes, was very commanding in his area and dealt with crosses comfortably. Some confusion between the Senegal keeper and Leon Balogun in dealing with the cross for Bristol City’s goal, which deflected past him.









Ethan Laird: 8

Another barnstorming display. Was outstanding in the first half, with his forward runs causing no end of problems for the hosts and negating the threat of the dangerous Alex Scott.

Leon Balogun: 7

Was a very solid presence in the back four. Dominant in the air and made a covering tackle of the highest class in the first half to dispossess Andi Weimann. However, he and Dieng should have done better to deal with the cross for Wells’ goal, with the former QPR striker’s shot coming off the Nigerian centre-back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

A really strong return to the side. Made one magnificent block to deny Scott a shot on goal in the first half. However, he limped off just after Bristol City scored.

Kenneth Paal: 8

A mighty performance form the diminutive left-back. Set up the second goal with a peach of a cross for Tyler Roberts and was defensively superb. Took a bang near the end of the game, which Rangers will hope is not serious.

Sam Field: 8

Arguably his best display in a QPR shirt. Won tackle after tackle, used the ball wisely and made numerous blocks to keep the home side at bay as they sniffed the chance of an unlikely equaliser late in the second half. Took a nasty kick to the head for his troubles from Han-Noah Massengo.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Flashed in moments and played a significant role in the build-up to Rangers’ second goal. However, he was bundled off the ball too frequently for a player of his size. Withdrawn midway through the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Superb display from the skipper. Followed up Willock’s shot that hit the post to give Rangers the lead and was outstanding in the middle of the park before being withdrawn.

Ilias Chair: 8

Tormented the home side in the first half alongside Willock. Should have scored a hat-trick before half-time, with one miss from inside the box where he blasted over the bar particularly bad. But otherwise he was excellent as Rangers’ front three shone.

Chris Willock: 8

Continues to shine in Mick Beale side. The Bristol City defence could not live with him in the first half as his quick feet and strength were at times simply too much for Kai Naismith and Rob Atkinson to deal with. Played a huge role in both goals.

Tyler Roberts: 8

Comfortably his best performance for the club. Scored his first league goal to put Rangers 2-0 up and worked so hard at both ends of the field and, like Chair and Willock, he was a constant thorn in the side of the home team’s defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Can feel somewhat hard done by to be dropped, but was called upon to close out the victory for the final 25 minutes after Clarke-Salter limped off, and did a good job.

Luke Amos: 6

A welcome return following injury. Put himself about when he replaced Johansen midway through the first half. Will be better for getting some first-team minutes under his belt.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Did well when he came on and was very close to scoring when his well-struck shot flashed just wide of the post after being teed up by Willock.







