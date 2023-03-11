QPR v Watford player ratings

Tim Iroegbunam’s goal ended QPR’s long wait for a win as they beat Watford 1-0 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 6

The keeper had very little to do because those in front of him defended so well.

Rob Dickie: 8

A return to form for the defender, who has had a poor season. Was excellent throughout.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Also had a fine game at the back as Rangers stood firm to collect the points.

Sam Field: 9

Moved from midfield to the left of a back three and produced an outstanding performance.

Aaron Drewe: 8

QPR’s injury problems handed him a home league debut and he was a revelation on the right. Relentless throughout.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Calm and composed in midfield, helping the home side keep control of the game. Was physically strong too when necessary.

Tim Iroegbunam: 8

Scored a cracking goal and almost netted another. A great display from the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder.

Osman Kakay: 8

Operating as a makeshift left wing-back, he caused Watford problems and almost added a second goal.

Jamal Lowe: 7

Annoyed Hornets defenders and got through plenty of work off the ball as he continually tracked back.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

A welcome return for QPR up front. Worked hard before going off in the second half.

Chris Martin: 7

Also worked hard up front as Rangers battled to a much-needed and fully deserved win.

Albert Adomah: 7

Came on for Dykes and ensured there was no let-up as the home side pressed from the front.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Neat and tidy in midfield after his introduction in the second half.







