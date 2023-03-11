QPR v Watford player ratings
Tim Iroegbunam’s goal ended QPR’s long wait for a win as they beat Watford 1-0 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.
Seny Dieng: 6
The keeper had very little to do because those in front of him defended so well.
Rob Dickie: 8
A return to form for the defender, who has had a poor season. Was excellent throughout.
Jimmy Dunne: 8
Also had a fine game at the back as Rangers stood firm to collect the points.
Sam Field: 9
Moved from midfield to the left of a back three and produced an outstanding performance.
Aaron Drewe: 8
QPR’s injury problems handed him a home league debut and he was a revelation on the right. Relentless throughout.
Andre Dozzell: 7
Calm and composed in midfield, helping the home side keep control of the game. Was physically strong too when necessary.
Tim Iroegbunam: 8
Scored a cracking goal and almost netted another. A great display from the on-loan Aston Villa midfielder.
Osman Kakay: 8
Operating as a makeshift left wing-back, he caused Watford problems and almost added a second goal.
Jamal Lowe: 7
Annoyed Hornets defenders and got through plenty of work off the ball as he continually tracked back.
Lyndon Dykes: 7
A welcome return for QPR up front. Worked hard before going off in the second half.
Chris Martin: 7
Also worked hard up front as Rangers battled to a much-needed and fully deserved win.
Albert Adomah: 7
Came on for Dykes and ensured there was no let-up as the home side pressed from the front.
Stefan Johansen: 6
Neat and tidy in midfield after his introduction in the second half.
T Block Dave
11/03/2023 @ 9:43 pm
A tough call for a change for MOTM, Field just about edged it for me from the young lad Drewe. Both of them seemed be everywhere the game broke down, mopping up doing the hard graft, which in turn gave Rob Dickie an opportunity to play some simple passes and restore his confidence. A no nonsense, gritty, effective display all round. Was willing Sinclair to bury his chance late on, but it will come !