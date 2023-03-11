Ainsworth predicts good times for QPR after first win

Gareth Ainsworth believes QPR’s first win under him is a sign of things to come.

Without a win in 13 matches, and having been beaten in both Ainsworth’s first games in charge, Rangers had slumped to 20th in the Championship table.

But despite being without a host of players, they battled to a 1-0 victory at home to Watford – and Ainsworth is convinced better times are ahead.







He said: “It’s relief – and optimism as well. I think the fans have realised now what I want to bring here.

“I’m hoping everyone saw today what the commitment levels were of my boys. It was a real ‘QPR as one’ performance today and, going forward, that’s what I’m expecting.

“It’s a big win for me because I’ve been on about what I want to do here, and you’ve got to back it up with results.”

Ainsworth had insisted that the club’s spirits had been lifted despite recent results and injury problems – and he was vindicated by exactly the high-tempo, committed display he wanted.

They defended solidly after Tim Iroegbunam’s first-half goal and the performance was summed up by Aaron Drewe on the right and makeshift left wing-back Osman Kakay, who were relentless on the flanks.

“I’ve been coming in every day with the same energy and optimism, but that needs to be backed up by results,” Ainsworth said.

“So this result is big because it relieves some worries about getting sucked into a battle at the bottom of the table – and we still need more points before we can say we’re out of that – and it just backs up my belief that you can change people’s energy and change culture.

“I’ve been harping on about this and the best thing is the buy-in I’ve had from the boys.

“I’m really proud of everyone for taking on the belief I’ve been trying to instil and we’ve seen a QPR performance at home that has been absent for a while.

“They’ve set the standard now and I won’t let them rest – they must continue that standard and we’ll win more games.”







