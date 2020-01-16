QPR complete loan signing of Clarke from Spurs

QPR have formally completed the signing of Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham.

The deal for winger Clarke, 19, to move to west London was agreed on Wednesday. He will spend the rest of the season with Rangers.

Spurs recently recalled him from a season-long loan at his former club Leeds – and he could make his R’s debut against the Yorkshire side on Saturday.

It is QPR’s sixth loan of the season, although Matt Smith and Jan Mlakar are set to leave before the end of the month.

They were signed on season-long loans in the summer but have been unable to make an impact.

Both loans are expected to be terminated, enabling the players to move elsewhere during the transfer window and Rangers to explore other options.

Striker Mlakar, 21, has not started a league game since arriving from Brighton.

He was signed prior to QPR also bringing in forwards Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells on season-long loans.

Rangers’ priority for the transfer window is to bring in a centre-back, but they would like to buy an up-and-coming striker to act as back-up to Wells and Hugill for the rest of the season with a view to a regular place next term.

A number of possible options have been looked at, including Dundee United’s Scotland international Lawrence Shankland.

Midfielder Smith, 20, is highly regarded at Manchester City, who gave him a new long-term contract before sending him to Loftus Road on loan.

He impressed last season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente and City are keen for him to pick up more first-team experience.

However, Smith has made just eight league appearances, six of them as a substitute, and has been hampered by injury problems. A number of clubs have expressed an interest in taking him on loan for the second half of the season.







