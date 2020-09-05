Plymouth v QPR player ratings

QPR went out of the Carabao Cup at Plymouth, where boss Mark Warburton had his first chance to assess his side in competitive action this season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-2 defeat.







Joe Lumley: 5

Could have done better for Plymouth’s second goal and was earlier beaten at his near-post by a free-kick which hit the post.

Osman Kakay: 7

A lively display on the right, where he got forward to good effect – not least when he thumped in a cracking goal.

Rob Dickie: 5

Showed his class on the ball at times and clearly has ability, but his first competitive outing for the club was unimpressive. An appalling clearance in the first half almost led to a Plymouth goal and he gave the ball away a number of times.

Conor Masterson: 6

Not bad on the ball but found the wily Frank Nouble a tough opponent.

Ryan Manning: 7

Gave Rangers the perfect start by heading in an early opener. Often looked his team’s best attacking threat, serving up several crosses and seeing a couple of efforts saved.

Dom Ball: 6

Steady in midfield without really imposing himself.

Tom Carroll: 6

Poor in the opening half an hour, when he gave the ball away on several occasions. Had a decent spell before going off though, finding the target with long and short passes.

Luke Amos: 5

Sloppy on the ball throughout. Also wasted a couple of good crossing opportunities when found in space on the right in the first half.

Ilias Chair: 6

A real mixed bag. Delivered a couple of excellent corners, including for the opening goal, and produced a standout moment of skill to evade two challenges and cut in from the left in the second half. But was another QPR player who repeatedly lost possession – and one of his lapses led to Argyle’s first-half equaliser.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

A problem for Plymouth down the left but, bar a lively 10-minute spell in the second half, always looked like he could be doing more.

Aramide Oteh: 5

Worked hard up front but just doesn’t seem like a viable option, especially for the Championship.

Paul Smyth: 6

Nippy after coming in and, at 2-2, was unlucky not to put Rangers ahead when he got through on goal but hit the post. Faysal Bettache and Olamide Shodipo, who were later introduced, didn’t have much time to make an impact.







