Transfer gossip: Newcastle said to be considering move for QPR star

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

Newcastle are the latest club to be linked with QPR star Ebere Eze.

West London Sport revealed in January that an approach for Eze from Crystal Palace had been rejected, having previously revealed that the Eagles were monitoring him.

Reports elsewhere have linked him with several other clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham, Sheffield United and West Ham.

And The Chronicle reports that Newcastle are monitoring Eze ahead of a possible move for him.

Levante reportedly want Urie

QPR face competition from Spanish club Levante in a pursuit of Axel Urie, according to France Football.

Rangers have been monitoring the 21-year-old winger, who is coming to the end of his contract at French club Guingamp, where he has been offered a new deal.

France Football say a move looks likely but that Levante are also keen on Urie, who joined Guingamp from Nimes last summer.

QPR keen on Van La Parra, Mail say

QPR are among several clubs keen on former Huddersfield and Wolves winger Rajiv Van La Parra, the Daily Mail say.

The Dutchman is available on a free transfer after leaving Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

The Mail say he is wanted by Norwich and Swansea and that there is interest from a number of other clubs, including the R’s.

Leeds now linked with Osayi-Samuel

Leeds United are interested in Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Football Insider.

West London Sport revealed on Thursday that QPR had rejected a bid from Belgian outfit Club Brugge for the winger.

Football Insider say they have been told by a Leeds source that the Yorkshire club have been monitoring Osayi-Samuel.

A number of other clubs have been linked with him, including West Brom and Burnley.

Clubs linked with keeper Dieng

Norwich and Burnley want to sign goalkeeper Seny Dieng from QPR this summer, Football Insider also claim.

Dieng, 25, has impressed while on loan at Doncaster, having previously also done well during a loan spell in Scotland with Dundee.

Now it’s claimed Premier League clubs are keen on him and that there is also interest from Birmingham City.

Sun reckon QPR want Ugbo

QPR want Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo in a £2.5m deal, it’s claimed.

The Sun say Rangers are keen to snap up the 21-year-old striker.

He was on loan at Dutch second tier side FA Roda until the season was cancelled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has previously been on loan at MK Dons, Barnsley and Scunthorpe.

The Sun describe Ugbo, who has not made a first-team appearance for the Blues, as a “Chelsea whizkid” and claim he is “rated as one of the top young prospects” at Stamford Bridge.

League One club Coventry City are also said to be interested in him.







