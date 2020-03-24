Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

QPR are among clubs linked with Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour.

Bristol Live say Premier League clubs Southampton and Bournemouth are interested in the 21-year-old (pictured on the left above) – and reckon the R’s have also been monitoring him.

Kilgour, a product of Rovers’ academy, has impressed since breaking into their first team, prompting speculation that clubs are showing an interest.

Eze speculation

Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have been put off by QPR’s valuation of Ebere Eze, it’s claimed.

West London Sport revealed in April 2018 that Palace were monitoring Eze – and also revealed in the final stages of January’s transfer window that an approach from the Eagles for him had been rejected.

Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has since confirmed that an approach from Palace for the England Under-21 international was rejected.

A number of other clubs have been linked with Eze, including Chelsea as well as Sheffield United and Tottenham.

QPR first-team coach Neil Banfield last week told West London Sport that the likes of Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair would be likely to leave if big offers came in.

His comments prompted various reports declaring that QPR had put a £20m price tag on Eze.

And The Sun say that has put off both Sheffield United and Palace.

Banfield said: “If the offers come in of £20m and £20m-plus, I don’t think there would be many clubs that could turn that down.



“Obviously we don’t want them to leave. We’d want them to stay at the club, get the club promoted and play in the Premier League for the Rangers.

“We’d love to get promoted and play with Ebs, Ilias and Brighty, but I think you’ve got to be realistic.

“The real world is that if a club comes in now with loads of money then those lads have got to go. It’s just a fact of life.”

Speculation over Osayi-Samuel too

There also continues to be speculation over the future of Eze’s QPR team-mate Osayi-Samuel.

West Bromwich Albion were among a number of clubs that made enquiries about the winger in the final days of January’s transfer window.

The Sun have reported that the Baggies remain interested and plan to make a move for Osayi-Samuel in the summer.

Rangers recently triggered an option to extend Osayi-Samuel’s contract until the summer of 2021 – his deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

He has rejected the club’s initial offer of a new contract but negotiations are continuing and the club remain hopeful that Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning will both re-sign.

QPR linked with Hamilton of Hamilton

QPR have been linked Hamilton youngster Jamie Hamilton.

Brighton are said to have had an offer for the teenage defender turned down and the Scottish Sun say both Rangers and Albion are keen to sign him.

German clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are also said to be interested in the player.







