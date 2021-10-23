Peterborough v QPR player ratings

QPR were undone by an injury-time Peterborough winner and have now lost four away games in a row. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat.







Seny Dieng: 6

Produced a decent save after a mistake by Jimmy Dunne. Was a spectator for much of the game as Rangers attacked only for them to be hit on the counter.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his best. Posh were a threat out wide and Dickie often looked uncomfortable.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Not a good day for the centre-back. A second-half mistake almost led to a goal and he was unable to get a challenge in to prevent time Siriki Dembélé’s winner.

Yoann Barbet: 6

The best of the back three. Solid defensively and used the ball well.

Albert Adomah: 5

Unusually inaccurate with his crossing. Did well defensively, winning a number of challenges, but lost his man for the equaliser.

Dom Ball: 6

Did a solid enough job in midfield before making way for Luke Amos in the second half.

“Being 1-0 up we should have managed the game better. We let ourselves down.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton

Stefan Johansen: 6

Was stifled in a congested midfield and unable to influence the game in the way Rangers like him to.

Sam McCallum: 6

Energetic on the left-hand side before going off late on.

Ilias Chair: 6

Another Rangers player not at his best, but scored his fifth goal in as many games and was involved in most of his team’s best moments.

Charlie Austin: 5

Another disappointing outing for Austin, who is out of form at the moment. He missed a great chance, firing wide after an effort by Lyndon Dykes had been blocked, and was generally off the pace before being substituted midway through the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Also endured a frustrating afternoon – not least when he was denied by the keeper before Austin failed to put away the loose ball.

Luke Amos: 6

Another encouraging cameo following his recent return to injury.

Andre Gray: 6

Added pace and extra movement after being brought on. As did Chris Willock, who played the final eight minutes.







