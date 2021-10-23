Peterborough v QPR player ratings
QPR were undone by an injury-time Peterborough winner and have now lost four away games in a row. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat.
Seny Dieng: 6
Produced a decent save after a mistake by Jimmy Dunne. Was a spectator for much of the game as Rangers attacked only for them to be hit on the counter.
Rob Dickie: 6
Not at his best. Posh were a threat out wide and Dickie often looked uncomfortable.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Not a good day for the centre-back. A second-half mistake almost led to a goal and he was unable to get a challenge in to prevent time Siriki Dembélé’s winner.
Yoann Barbet: 6
The best of the back three. Solid defensively and used the ball well.
Albert Adomah: 5
Unusually inaccurate with his crossing. Did well defensively, winning a number of challenges, but lost his man for the equaliser.
Dom Ball: 6
Did a solid enough job in midfield before making way for Luke Amos in the second half.
“Being 1-0 up we should have managed the game better. We let ourselves down.”
QPR manager Mark Warburton
Stefan Johansen: 6
Was stifled in a congested midfield and unable to influence the game in the way Rangers like him to.
Sam McCallum: 6
Energetic on the left-hand side before going off late on.
Ilias Chair: 6
Another Rangers player not at his best, but scored his fifth goal in as many games and was involved in most of his team’s best moments.
Charlie Austin: 5
Another disappointing outing for Austin, who is out of form at the moment. He missed a great chance, firing wide after an effort by Lyndon Dykes had been blocked, and was generally off the pace before being substituted midway through the second half.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Also endured a frustrating afternoon – not least when he was denied by the keeper before Austin failed to put away the loose ball.
Luke Amos: 6
Another encouraging cameo following his recent return to injury.
Andre Gray: 6
Added pace and extra movement after being brought on. As did Chris Willock, who played the final eight minutes.