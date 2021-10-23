QPR beaten by late Peterborough goal

Peterborough 1 QPR 1 50' Chair 56' Burrows

QPR’s defensive shortcomings cost them again as an injury-time Siriki Dembélé goal condemned them to defeat.

Ilias Chair scored direct from a corner – his fifth goal in as many matches – five minutes into the second half.

But Harrison Burrows equalised for Peterborough five minutes later.







Burrows fired underneath keeper Seny Dieng after Sammi Szmodics’ shot was deflected towards the youngster.

And as Rangers looked for a winner in the closing stages, they were instead undone on the counter-attack.

It was the 15th goal conceded in their past six away league games.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Ball (Amos 59), Johansen, McCallum (Willock 82); Chair; Austin (Gray 67), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, De Wijs, Kakay, Dozzell.







