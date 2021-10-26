QPR boss Warburton planning to make changes

QPR boss Mark Warburton says he feels he has little choice but to make some changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Sunderland.

A win would put Rangers into the quarter-finals of the competition but the game comes during a hectic schedule of fixtures.

On Friday they face Warburton’s former club Nottingham Forest in a vital league game, so some squad players will be involved against Sunderland.







Black Cats boss Lee Johnson has indicated that he will also make changes to his line-up.

“The games are coming so thick and fast,” Warburton said.

“We’ll see how they are and then rotate the squad. You have to rotate – we play again on Friday in a vitally important game.

“You’ve got to try and rotate and to rest legs where you can, but it’s not easy when they come this thick and fast.

“The squad is vitally important and it’s important to use that squad, rotate, and I’m sure Lee will bring a very strong Sunderland team down and we have to deliver a team to meet that challenge.

“We’ve got two huge games this week. This is a chance to get to the last eight of a major tournament.

“It’s good for the supporters and good for the players’ development, and you want to go as far as you can.”

Meanwhile, QPR midfielder Sam Field is due to play 45 minutes of an Under-23s game this afternoon.







