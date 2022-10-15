Luton v QPR player ratings

QPR suffered their first defeat by Luton since 2007, going down 3-1 at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Could do nothing about Luton’s three goals. Left isolated for the Hatters’ second as he had to deal with a poor back-pass from Tim Iroegbunam. Otherwise was confident in dealing with the numerous deep crosses that were aimed into his box.







Leon Balogun: 6

Lasted just 14 minutes in the right-back role before being forced off after landing awkwardly on the base of his spine in the opening 30 seconds. Replaced by Osman Kakay.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Had his hands full against the physical Carlton Morris and the Luton pressing game and should have done a lot better to stop the cross for Luton’s opener. Sustained a worrying-looking injury when he collided heavily with Dieng for Luton’s killer second goal which appeared to go in off his back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Lost the run of Elijah Adebayo for Luton’s first goal and had an uncomfortable opening half against the giant forward. Better in the second half against a very physical and direct side.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Got forward with purpose on occasions but should have done better stopping the run for the cross that led to Luton’s third goal.

Luke Amos: 5

Included in the side for his energy but struggled to get going against Luton’s hard-working midfield duo of Allan Campbell and Jordan Clark. Withdrawn midway through the second half.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard mopping up some of his teammates’ loose passes but never really imposed himself in the middle of the park. Replaced in the second half by Rob Dickie as Rangers went to three at the back.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

A difficult afternoon for the young midfielder. Caught in possession far too often and made an awful error that led to Luton’s second goal with a badly under-hit pass that led to Dunne limping off after colliding with Dieng. Did have some bright moments when he got on the ball, but a day to forget for the 19-year-old.

Ilias Chair: 6

Tried hard to make things happen but it didn’t really happen for him on a frustrating afternoon for Rangers.

Tyler Roberts: 5

Didn’t really get a look in.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Always willing, but well marshalled by Luton’s centre-halves. Provided with very little service as Rangers did not start to put anything of any quality in the box until midway through the second half. On hand to make a vital clearance off the line from an Adebayo header before half-time.

Rob Dickie: 6

Rangers were better when he came onto the field and went to a back three. Looked good when he got on the ball and his header that came off the bar and hit Ethan Hovrath gave Rangers some temporary hope of salvaging a draw.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Left out of the starting line-up as Mick Beale looked to add legs in midfield. Added some quality on the ball but unable to spark his side into life.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Looked Rangers’ most creative player in his brief cameo. Set up Rangers’ goal with a fine ball into the box after putting a delivery into the box that Roberts hammered onto the bar.

Osman Kakay: 6

Came on after Balogun was forced off with a back injury. Did OK defensively but didn’t offer too much threat going forward.

Taylor Richards: 6

Made his first appearance since the opening game of the season coming off the bench late in the game following a hamstring problem. Didn’t really get the chance to make an impression in his time on the field.







