QPR boss Beale said to be on shortlist for Wolves manager’s job

QPR boss Mick Beale is being considered for the Wolves manager’s job, according to the Express & Star.

The Midlands publication believes Beale is on the shortlist to take charge at Molineux following the recent sacking of Bruno Lage.

Wolves have spoken to their former manager Nuno Espirito Santo about a potential return for a second spell in charge.







Lage, who succeeded Nuno at the Premier League club last year, was axed earlier this month.

Beale took over at Loftus Road during the summer – his first managerial job – after a spell as assistant to Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who he also worked with at Glasgow Rangers.

QPR have not received an approach from Wolves.

They have made an encouraging start to Beale’s reign and are currently fourth in the Championship table.







