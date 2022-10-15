Jones says Luton were galvanised by QPR’s ‘disrespect’

Nathan Jones says the celebrations by QPR players after their victory over Luton last season inspired his side to their win on Saturday.

Hatters boss Jones was apoplectic following their defeat at Kenilworth Road in March, accusing Rangers players of disrespecting his club with the manner in which they celebrated after the final whistle.







Jones said his team’s victory avenged a run of three successive defeats by QPR.

“It did drive us on a little bit,” he explained. “The way they celebrated and the disrespect they showed us in the way they celebrated.

“Jimmy Dunne was doing the conga down the touchline, (Stefan) Johansen was wooping like he’d made a fortune down the tunnel.

“I don’t mean to call them out and I have been guilty of jumping into the crowd to celebrate in the past and there was no malice in it.

“It did galvanise us because we knew it was going to be a tough game. They are good side, well coached, well drilled and can hurt you in many different ways.”







