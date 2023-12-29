Ipswich v QPR player ratings

QPR produced a much-improved performance as they drew 0-0 at Ipswich. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 7

Atoned for his recent error at Millwall with a very good display. Kept out a first-half effort from on-loan Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson and later saved at his near post to deny Marcus Harness.

Reggie Cannon: 7

Recalled to the side and does make a positive difference on the right. Defended well and got forward, delivering some dangerous crosses – one of which was handled by Kayden Jackson and should have resulted in a stoppage-time penalty.

Steve Cook: 7

Did well on his return to the side, organising the defence and providing an important presence in the air. Almost scored when his first-half header hit the post. Injured again, though, and was taken off in the second half.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Continues to look the part when fit and available. Quick, strong in the tackle and composed, His partnership with Cook now seems firmly established as Rangers’ first-choice central defensive pairing.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Did well on the left and his set-piece deliveries were better. The left-back’s right-wing corner led to Cook hitting the woodwork.

Sam Field: 7

Efficient in midfield, protecting the back four very well and using the ball sensibly. His best performance for a while.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 7

Continues to progress and show he is a decent option. Has ability and enthusiasm and also showed good composure in a tough battle.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact in an attacking sense against his former club, but did work hard off the ball.

Chris Willock: 6

Off the pace before being taken off before the start of the delayed second half after saying he did not feel fit enough to continue.

Ilias Chair: 6

Not at his best, and again showed a tendency to try to do too much rather than pass. But always looks to create and is so important for Rangers, so the playmaker going off injured in the second half is a worry.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Will always pose a threat with his power and pace, but needs to adapt now he is not such a relatively unknown quantity and the element of surprise has gone. Teams are starting to contain him fairly easily – and in this game he wasn’t helped by Willock struggling.

Paul Smyth: 7

Lively after replacing Willock – and Rangers might have been awarded a penalty when Smyth went down under a challenge from Luke Wolfenden.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

On as a second-half substitute and worked hard up front.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

The out-of-form defender replaced Cook for the final 20 minutes or so and again looked shaky.








