QPR earn point at Ipswich – but Chair injury is a worry

Ipswich 0 QPR 0

QPR picked up a useful point at Portman Road – but an injury to Ilias Chair is a potential worry.

Rangers, who remain third from bottom of the Championship table, produced a vastly improved display following three consecutive defeats – and closed the gap to 21st-placed Huddersfield from five points to four.

They almost took the lead when Kenneth Paal’s first-half corner was headed against the inside of the post by Steve Cook.







After the start of the second half was delayed because of a medical emergency in the crowd, the visitors continued to threaten, and appealed in vain for a penalty when Paul Smyth appeared to be fouled by Luke Woolfenden.

And in stoppage time, another penalty decision went the home side’s way when Reggie Cannon’s cross struck Kayden Jackson’s arm.

QPR can take encouragement from the performance and result against second-placed Ipswich, who struggled to create chances.

But Chair, who played on after seeming to pick up an injury in the first half, had to be taken off with 13 minutes remaining.

A lay-off for their playmaker would be a big blow for relegation-threatened Rangers.

Defender Cook, back in the side after a recent absence, also went off in the second half because of injury.

QPR (4-3-2-1): Begovic; Cannon, Cook (Dunne 71), Clarke-Salter, Paal; Field, Dixon-Bonner (Dykes 64), Dozzell; Willock (Smyth 45), Chair (Larkeche 77); Armstrong (Kolli 78).

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Kakay, Adomah.







