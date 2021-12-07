Gallen: Centre-back signing doesn’t need to be priority for QPR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen does not believe signing a centre-back needs to be a priority for QPR during next month’s transfer window.

West London Sport revealed this week that manager Mark Warburton wants the club to strengthen in that area, largely because of Jordy de Wijs’ ongoing injury woes.

But former Rangers forward Gallen feels there are enough options in the centre of defence.







Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Ian McCullough, Dan Bennett and Ben Kosky.

They also discussed QPR’s injury problems on the flanks, Sunday’s defeat against Stoke City and next week’s trip to Sheffield United.







