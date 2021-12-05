QPR v Stoke player ratings

QPR slipped to only their second home defeat of the season as Stoke ran out 2-0 winners at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Could do little to prevent either goal and pulled off a stunning double save in the first half. Confidently claimed crosses and was an assured presence at the back. Can hold his head high on a disappointing day.







Osman Kakay: 5

Made his first league start in September, due to injuries to Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo and, as always, put in a wholehearted performance, But unfortunately his crossing and ability to get forward were not up to scratch.

Rob Dickie: 6

Had some good moments on the ball as Rangers tried to build from the back in a vain attempt to break down a resilient and well-drilled Stoke side, but was guilty of backing off from Mario Vrancic as he drilled home Stoke’s decisive second goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Handled the physical threat of Steven Fletcher well and won several headers against the big Scottish striker. However, his decision not to go to the ball when Vrancic was advancing on goal allowed the classy Bosnian the time to pick his spot and score.

Yoann Barbet: 5

Not in the best of form at the moment. Caught on the wrong side of Tyrese Campbell as the young striker outpaced him to open the scoring with a fine finish. Got his body in the way of a goal-bound Fletcher effort but was fortunate to see it come back off the post. Like his fellow central defenders he should have done better for Stoke’s second goal.

Sam Field: 6

Deserves huge credit for being employed as an emergency left wing-back due to Rangers’ current injury crisis and produced a solid display. Was never going to offer a huge amount in an attacking sense, but did the simple things efficiently and did not let anyone down in his first start since summer knee surgery.

Stefan Johansen: 5

A day of frustration for the Rangers skipper when nothing simply came off for him despite his best efforts. Produced one delicious ball down the line to Chris Willock in the first half, but struggled to impose himself on the Stoke midfield and was somewhat overshadowed by the excellent Vrancic.

Andre Dozzell: 5

A poor performance from a player who is obviously blessed with excellent technical ability but needs to add some dynamism to his game. Guilty of giving the ball away and failing to win it back high up the field which led to the first goal. Produced an eye-catching back-heel to Johansen in the first half in what looked a promising move, but instead of making the forward run to receive it back, he stood still as if to admire what he had done.

Chris Willock: 7

Is developing into arguably Rangers’ best player. Always looked a threat to Stoke whenever he got on the ball, and delivered a magnificent cross on the run in the first half after ghosting past two defenders tight on the touchline. Was visibly frustrated by some of the poor crossing into the box from the wide areas. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Ilias Chair: 6

Probably the most subdued performance of the season from the Rangers number 10. Should have opened the scoring when Willock’s brilliant cross found him unmarked in the box but he headed tamely at Adam Davies. Had some moments in the second half when he caused Stoke some alarms going forward and it was his corner that led to the penalty being awarded for Vrancic’s tug on Barbet.

Charlie Austin: 5

Blew a golden opportunity to equalise when his awful penalty was comfortably saved by Davies in what proved to be the turning point of the game with Rangers well on top at the time. Saw a fine shot on the turn brilliantly tipped over by the inspired Stoke keeper. The measure of his frustration was there for all to see when he punched the roof of the dugout after being substituted 20 minutes from time.

Andre Gray: 6

Unable to repeat his heroics from the bench up at Derby and saw little of the ball when he came on for the final 20 minutes as Stoke shut up shop after their second goal.

Luke Amos: 7

Added some much-needed energy to the midfield when he was introduced for the final 25 minutes and has to be pushing for a start at Sheffield United next Monday.

George Thomas: 6

Looked lively when he came on 10 minutes from time and could well have had a hat-trick in a manic cameo which saw his close-range header saved by Davies, another drift just wide from a corner. However, he will reflect on missing a glorious chance his first goal in QPR colours when he shot straight at the impressive Stoke keeper when clean through on goal.







