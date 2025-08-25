QPR misfit Celar completes move to Germany

Zan Celar has completed a move from QPR to Fortuna Düsseldorf.

West London Sport recently revealed that Rangers were set to offload Celar amid interest from the German second-tier club.

The striker has moved on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent move at the end of the season.

Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin and Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava also made offers for him.

Celar, 26, has been unimpressive since being signed from Swiss club Lugano a year ago.

He scored just two goals for QPR last season – both against Cardiff – and is well down the pecking order following the recent signings of Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell.