QPR sign Hayden and confirm Norrington-Davies loan move

QPR have signed Issac Hayden and confirmed the arrival of Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Hayden, 30, has been brought in in the wake of Saturday’s 7-1 hammering at Coventry.

The midfielder made 17 appearances during a loan spell with the R’s the season before last and has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle earlier this summer.

Left-back Norrington Davies, 26, has been signed on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.