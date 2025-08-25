QPR sign Hayden and confirm Norrington-Davies loan move
QPR have signed Issac Hayden and confirmed the arrival of Rhys Norrington-Davies.
Hayden, 30, has been brought in in the wake of Saturday’s 7-1 hammering at Coventry.
The midfielder made 17 appearances during a loan spell with the R’s the season before last and has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle earlier this summer.
Left-back Norrington Davies, 26, has been signed on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.
