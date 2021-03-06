Bristol City v QPR player ratings

Two first-half goals saw QPR beat Bristol City 2-0 and seal a first win at Ashton Gate since 2002. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players

Seny Dieng: 6

Had the best view in the house to watch Rangers’ most accomplished and comfortable performance of the season, which saw the big Swiss have next to nothing to do as he registered a ninth clean sheet of the campaign.









Todd Kane: 8

Delivered a tremendous right-wing cross that found the head of the smallest man on the pitch, Ilias Chair, to put Rangers in front after 10 minutes. Defended comfortably to continue his good run of form.

Jordy de Wijs: 7

Decent debut from the giant Dutchman, who played in the middle of the back three and announced himself with a diving header of a clearance in the opening minute. Made a crucial block in the box to thwart a rare Bristol City attack just before half-time. Withdrawn after an hour after pulling up sharply in what Rangers will hope is not a recurrence of his calf problem.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Saw his shot came back off the post to tee up Rob Dickie, who blasted home the second goal. Another decent defensive performance from the Frenchman who was a confident presence at the back.

Rob Dickie: 8

A imperious display from the big centre-back. Applied an emphatic finish for the second goal and completely nullified the threat of former Rangers striker Nahki Wells with a towering performance, adding to his burgeoning reputation.

Lee Wallace: 7

Named skipper for the day and didn’t let anyone down. Got forward well to exploit City’s struggling right-back Jack Hunt and went about his defensive duties with little alarm.

Sam Field: 8

Handed his first start since joining from West Brom and he was hugely impressive. Showed great mobility to link up well in defence and attack and was on the end of some heavy attention from the City players. Was withdrawn after 75 minutes having taken a third bang to the head.

Stefan Johansen: 9

The on-loan Fulham man was the best player on the park, mixing silk and steel so impressively in an energetic performance. Showed a wonderful range of passing ability with his left foot and chimed in with some perfectly-timed tackles as he and Field dominated the midfield area.

Ilias Chair: 8

Nipped in to nod home Rangers goal after superbly ghosting in between two defenders for this sixth of the season and first since December. Heavily involved in the build-up to the second and was a constant threat, highlighted by a magnificent dribble in the second half. However, he should have done better with an effort from close range that sailed over the bar.

Chris Willock: 8

Given licence to roam by Mark Warburton and did so to great effect. Gave Bristol City no end of problems by picking up pockets of space all over the pitch and played a magnificent pass with the outside of his left foot to free Chair who was unable to add the finishing touch.

Charlie Austin: 7

Not at his best in his 100th game for the Rangers, with his touch not quite there at times. However, he dropped deep to help out the midfield when required to link up well with Kane out wide. Almost latched onto a loose back-pass in the second half only for Daniel Bentley to slide out and kick clear.

Osman Kakay: 7

Came on after an hour and comfortably slipped in to the right centre-back position of the back-three. Long-term it could potentially be his position.

Dominic Ball: 6

Came on for Field in the last 15 minutes and helped close out the game.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Had one shot that was comfortably saved by Bentley after coming off the bench, but showed some decent hold-up play to help his side keep the ball and manage the game to seal a comfortable win.







