QPR see off Bristol City to win away again

Bristol City 0 QPR 2 11' Chair 22' Dickie

Goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie gave QPR their fourth win in six away matches.

Chair opened the scoring with a header from Todd Kane’s excellent right-wing cross – his sixth goal of the season.







And a short corner routine led to Dickie doubling Rangers’ lead midway through the first half.

Chair played the ball in from the left and, after Yoann Barbet’s shot had struck the post, Dickie was on hand to blast the rebound into the roof of the net.

Chair had a chance to make it three in the second half but fired over after being found by Lee Wallace.

Jordy de Wijs finally made his Rangers debut, having been sidelined by a calf problem since being brought in from Hull.

The Dutch centre-back was hugely impressive but seemed to be in some discomfort when substituted just after the hour mark.

Rangers moved up to 16th in the Championship and the late capitulation at Birmingham last weekend is their only defeat in their past nine away games.

A win at home to bottom side Wycombe on Tuesday could take them into the top half of the table.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Kakay 63), Barbet; Kane, Field (Ball 75), Johansen, Chair (Thomas 82), Wallace; Willock (Adomah 82), Austin (Bonne 75).

Subs not used: Lumley, Bettache, Hamalainen, Dykes.







