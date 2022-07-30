Blackburn v QPR player ratings

The Michael Beale era kicked off in disappointing fashion as QPR lost 1-0 to Blackburn at Ewood Park. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Could do little about Blackburn’s winner which flew into the top corner, but made two crucial saves to deny Ben Brereton Diaz either side of half-time.







Osman Kakay: 7

A very decent display at right-back. Almost opened the scoring with a fierce strike that clipped the crossbar. Defended well and one mis-controlled pass when in good crossing position aside, he justified his place in the team.

Rob Dickie: 7

Brought the ball out of defence in impressive fashion on numerous occasions and kept Sam Gallagher largely in check.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Decent debut at the back. Looked comfortable on the ball and a composed presence at the heart of the defence.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Solid rather than spectacular debut. Didn’t offer much going forward and had some awkward moments defensively. Improved in the second half.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Had some nice touches playing on the right of the midfield three, but once again he didn’t impose himself enough. Appeared to tweak his hamstring and was replaced by George Thomas.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Looked Rangers’ most creative player and showed signs of the form from early last season. Was involved in the few opportunities his side did create but was too often crowded out by the Blackburn midfield.

Sam Field: 7

Covered every blade of grass in a typically committed performance. Won plenty of tackles and tried manfully to get forward when he could. Is now a key player in this side.

Olamide Shodipo: 5

A willing runner but offered no end product and was replaced midway through the second half by Albert Adomah.

Ilias Chair: 5

Not at the races in the first half, with his touch letting him down on more than one occasion as he cut a peripheral figure in the three-man attacking line. Should have scored just after half-time when he was teed up by Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski’s poor kick but fired into the side netting.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Booked for a lazy challenge in the first half and offered little threat to the Blackburn defence in what was a hugely disappointing display from the Scotland forward, who struggled to stay on his feet on a greasy surface for much of the game.

Albert Adomah: 5

Failed to add any spark to the attack when introduced in the second half.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Made his debut in the second half and put himself about against a physical Blackburn defence. Had a glorious opportunity to make it a day to remember when the ball dropped to him just outside the six-yard box from a Kakay cross, but he was unable to set his feet and the the chance was lost.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Made a nuisance of himself when he came on for the final 15 minutes and looked more of a threat in a short space on time on the field than Dykes did.

George Thomas: 5

Ran around but his only moment of note was when he blasted a speculative effort over the bar.

Taylor Richards: 6

Showed great physicality and desire to force an equaliser in his cameo form the bench and signs that he could be an good signing.







