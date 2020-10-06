Willock reveals Taarabt’s role in his QPR move

Chris Willock has revealed former QPR star Adel Taarabt played a key role in convincing him to sign for the club from Benfica.

Willock, completed a £750,000 move from the Portuguese powerhouse, where Taarabt now plays, and the 22-year-old said the Moroccan spoke in glowing terms about the club he inspired to Premier League promotion almost 10 years ago.



“Adel is a really good friend and has been like a big brother to me,” Willock told the QPR website.

“He had good things to say about the club and reminded me QPR is a family club.

“Adel is a really big reason why I was so adamant about coming here.”

Willock started his career at Arsenal where worked under Mark Warburton’s assistant Neil Banfield, but left to move to Portugal as a 19-year-old.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for Benfica during his time in Lisbon.

The former England Under-20 international then moved to West Bromwich Albion on loan last season, but once again failed to break into the side and left to join Huddersfield in the January transfer window.

It was in West Yorkshire that he rediscovered his form, scoring two goals in 16 appearances for the Terriers, and helped the club stave off relegation with the first goal in a 2-1 win over the promotion-bound Baggies in the penultimate game of last season.

Willock has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year.