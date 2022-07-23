Eze scores as QPR are well beaten by Palace in friendly

Ebere Eze scored on his return to Loftus Road as QPR were beaten 3-0 by a strong Crystal Palace team in a pre-season friendly.

Former Rangers star Eze gave the away side the lead in the first half, firing in a low strike off the post from around 20 yards out.

Sam Field had the chance to level for Mick Beale’s side before the break after being picked out by Andre Dozzell but his shot was saved by keeper Joseph Whitworth.

Wilfried Zaha doubled his side’s lead soon after the restart when he curled a shot, which took a slight deflection, into the far corner from distance following a neat one-two with Christian Benteke.

And Zaha then added another from the penalty spot late on.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Clarke-Salter (Dunne), Paal, Field, Johansen, Dozzell, Adomah (Bonne), Chair (Shodipo), Dykes (Armstrong)







