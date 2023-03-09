Dykes set to return to QPR squad for Watford game

Lyndon Dykes is set to return to the QPR squad for Saturday’s home match against Watford.

The striker, who has been recovering from pneumonia, has not played since the draw with Swansea on 21 January.

He is not yet ready to start a game but could play some part against the Hornets, who this week sacked boss Slaven Bilic and appointed Chris Wilder.







Dykes’ return to fitness is a major boost for Rangers, whose dreadful run of results have seen them drop to 20th in the Championship table.

They have lost both their matches under new boss Gareth Ainsworth, who has been without a host of players.

Rangers are assessing Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and Kenneth Paal and hope they will also return to the squad this weekend.

Paal missed Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham but appears to be in line for a return to the side.

Jake Clarke-Salter remains on the sidelines and Leon Balogun is also unavailable, while on-loan forward Tyler Roberts has returned to Leeds.







