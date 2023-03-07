Ainsworth identifies QPR transfer targets ahead of summer rebuild

Gareth Ainsworth insists QPR can pick up “gems” from the lower divisions – and has already identified potential signings.

The club recently reported an annual loss of almost £25m, largely because there have been no major sales since Ebere Eze’s departure to Crystal Palace.

Financial restrictions mean Rangers need to develop players who are eventually sold for a profit.







And Ainsworth, who recently took over as QPR head coach after more than a decade at Wycombe, where he mostly managed in the EFL’s bottom two divisions, believes that model can work.

“One hundred per cent there are players in the lower leagues that we could develop and sell on,” he said.

“There are some gems out there and already I’ve been putting some names forward.”

Rangers are among many clubs facing an increasingly difficult financial climate.

It is likely to be a challenging summer, when both a squad rebuild and a balancing of the books will be necessary.

Ainsworth said: “It is tough – only four Championship teams spent money in January, so it’s not just QPR who are struggling financially.

“What we can say is that we are blessed with great ownership who are backing the club and the plan that we have.”







