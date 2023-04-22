QPR almost safe after stunning win at Burnley

Burnley 1 QPR 2 58' Field 76' Benson 87' Martin

QPR took a huge step towards Championship survival with a shock victory over the champions-elect.

Substitute Chris Martin’s late winner stunned Turf Moor and took Rangers four points clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Field put them ahead against the run of play before Manuel Benson levelled for promoted Burnley, who would have sealed the title had they got the win they were expected to claim.







Instead, Rangers won it courtesy of Martin’s glancing header from Jamal Lowe’s cross.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side somehow got to the interval on level terms after a totally one-sided first half in which Rob Dickie cleared off the line on three occasions.

Dickie kept out a goal-bound shot from Ian Maatsen shortly before an extraordinary let-off for the visitors.

Benson headed Anass Zaroury’s cross against the bar, Ashley Barnes blasted the rebound straight against keeper Seny Dieng, and Dickie blocked Benson’s follow-up.

Burnley continued to dominate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis missed a sitter, failing to hit the target from Josh Brownhill’s cross.

And Dickie then cleared off the line again, this time to deny Connor Roberts.

An onslaught from the Clarets seemed inevitable in the second half. Yet just before the hour mark, QPR took the lead.

Burnley were unable to clear Ethan Laird’s throw and Field controlled the ball before volleying home.

Benson netted a brilliant equaliser, cutting in from the right flank and sending a left-footed strike past Dieng.

But Rangers hit back – and a win at Stoke next weekend would guarantee they stay up.

QPR: Dieng, Drewe (Laird 45), Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Adomah (Armstrong 60), Field, Iroegbunam (Amos 68), Chair, Lowe, Dykes (Martin 85).

Subs not used: Archer, Richards, Willock.







