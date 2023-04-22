Burnley v QPR player ratings

QPR took a huge step towards Championship survival with a shock 2-1 victory over the champions-elect. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player against Burnley.







Seny Dieng: 7

Kept calm and commanded his area well as Burnley put Rangers under pressure.

Aaron Drewe: 5

Easily picked off by Burnley on the flank before being replaced at half-time.

Rob Dickie: 8

An emphatic return to form for the defender, who cleared off the line three times, won countless challenges and showed glimpses of the class on the ball he was previously known for.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Did well against his former club, particularly in the second half. Always determined.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Ought to have got closer to Manuel Benson for Burnley’s goal. Competed well but had a tough job out on the left.

Albert Adomah: 6

Tried to help out Drewe and got through plenty of work off the ball before going off in the second half.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

His energy has made a big difference for Rangers since his return and was evident again as they battled at Turf Moor.

Sam Field: 8

Surely Rangers’ player of the season. He scored a cracking goal to fire them in front totally against the run of play and was excellent throughout in midfield.

Ilias Chair: 6

Did his best in a tricky role playing from the left. Worked hard off the ball.

Jamal Lowe: 7

His extra pace and movement helped Rangers offer a threat on the counter-attack in the second half – and he set up the winner.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Didn’t offer much in terms of a goal threat but his willingness to press from the front was a big factor in the result.

Ethan Laird: 8

Excellent after coming on. Won several challenges, was sensible on the ball and managed to frustrate Burnley in the wide area they had been getting plenty joy in prior to Laird’s half-time introduction.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

The timing of his introduction and the impact he had with his power and pace played a massive part in the win. It unsettled Burnley just as they were looking set to push on and get the points.

Luke Amos: 7

Did well in midfield after coming on midway through the second half.

Chris Martin: 7

The late substitute came up with a priceless winner.







