Bonne scores as QPR end Germany trip with draw

Macauley Bonne scored QPR’s goal as they rounded off their pre-season trip to Germany with a 1-1 draw with Hallescher.

Rangers, who went behind in the opening minute, drew level three minutes before half-time.

Ilias Chair combined nicely with Albert Adomah to set up Bonne, who applied the finish.







As expected, keeper Seny Dieng returned to the side but Luke Amos and recent signing Tyler Roberts sat the game out.

All three players missed the friendly against FSV Zwickau earlier this week.

Boss Mick Beale has described Roberts’ muscle problem as “minor” and said Amos has been left out because of a “bit of stiffness”.

Meanwhile, Rangers are still hoping that Chris Willock will be available for the opening Championship game of the season.

QPR: Dieng; Kakay (Drewe 62), Dickie (Gubbins 74), Clarke-Salter (Dunne 62), Paal (Hamalainen 45); Field (Owens 74), Dozzell (Masterson 74), Johansen (Thomas 74); Adomah (Shodipo 45), Chair (Kelman 74); Bonne (Dykes 45).







