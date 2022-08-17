Armstrong ‘getting closer’ to starting for QPR – Beale

QPR head coach Mick Beale says young striker Sinclair Armstrong is “getting closer” to earning his first start for the club.

The 19-year-old has impressed since being given an opportunity in the first team by Beale – and came on for the final 20 minutes in the 1-0 defeat by Blackpool on Tuesday.

QPR spurned good opportunities to take the lead before conceding to a Josh Bowler strike, the biggest of which fell to Lyndon Dykes after Stefan Johansen had won the ball high up the pitch.

And while Beale understands calls for Armstrong to start, he insists the youngster must be allowed to develop at the right speed.

“I think he’s getting closer. Obviously it jumps in volume when the person that starts in front of him misses, so I get where we’re going with that,” Beale said.

“But Lyndon was the hero here against Middlesbrough and he works his socks off for the team.

“Sinclair is getting closer every single day but you’ve just got to trust us. We don’t want to break this boy. We’re just bringing him on at the right speed and I think at the moment he’s a fantastic impact player.

“Let’s see where we get as the season moves on. He’s new to professional football. He came over from Shamrock Rovers a year ago.

“He’s played at much lower levels than this one and I think what he’s doing at the moment is fine.”







