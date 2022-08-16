QPR v Blackpool player ratings

Josh Bowler’s goal against his former club condemned QPR to defeat at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player against Blackpool.







Seny Dieng: 6

Could do nothing about Bowler’s fine strike into the far corner. Was calm and composed on the rare other times he was called upon.

Ethan Laird: 7

Thrown straight into a difficult debut after just one training session with his new team-mates, the on-loan Manchester United right-back was reckless with the ball on occasions but did well overall, showing tenacity when defending and going forward.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his best, and at times his combination with Jimmy Dunne looks unconvincing, but he did bring the ball out of defence well and looked to get attacks started

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Sometimes uncomfortable in possession but was typically combative.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Still adjusting to the English game and is yet to really get going for Rangers. Has pace and enthusiasm but was sometimes sloppy.

Sam Field: 7

Decent on the ball and covered plenty of ground.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Didn’t have much of an influence on the game before going off in the second half. But he did win the ball to create Rangers’ best chance, which Dykes failed to take.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Tidy on the ball and willing to put his foot in, but just didn’t do enough.

Ilias Chair: 6

Not in great form, but never hides. Always wants the ball and to create chances – and even when not at his best is still a problem for opposition defenders.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Made his first start but didn’t replicate the excitement he generated during recent cameos. Still a handful and looks like being a shrewd signing.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

His missed chances were costly – and sadly not untypical. Rangers need better up front.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Was again excellent after coming on. Quick, powerful and with boundless energy – the youngster is great to watch and has so much potential.







