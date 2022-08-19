Beale stands by QPR midfield switch – but is open to change



QPR head coach Mick Beale has reiterated that he is open to switching the team’s formation.

Rangers conceded a poor goal to lose against Blackpool when they were caught on the counter-attack after losing possession high up the pitch.

Questions have been raised about the midfield formation Beale has adopted.

Stefan Johansen has been deployed in a deeper role, with Beale keen for him to pass out from midfield, with Sam Field often operating in a more advanced position.







Speaking on the West London Sport QPR podcast this week, former R’s forward Kevin Gallen questioned that decision.

Beale insists the plan worked in the win against Middlesbrough, with the energetic Luke Amos, who is now out injured, in the side, but accepted he may need to tweak his ideas depending on the opponent.

“Against Middlesbrough they played with a two because Luke vacated the area, so it was different in that game,” he said.

“It suits him (Johansen) when we have got the ball and we are dominating because he can play forward and we have Rob (Dickie) who can then step in with his passing.

“But in another sense, maybe on the side (of a midfield three) doesn’t suit him as much.

“The formation is not set, because sometimes there is a two, sometimes it will be a three, depending on who we will play against.

“If we ever get to a stage where the three centre-halves are all available then maybe we will play with three at the back.

“I just want the style to be embedded in a bit more. I would like to see us be a bit more patient when we get in to the opponents’ half and work our opportunities rather than force them.

“I think the crossing has been a bit forced and the combination play hasn’t been as good as what I have seen on the training pitch and that is what I am looking for us to improve.”

Beale will be looking for his side to sharpen up in the home game against Rotherham on Saturday.

“I was disappointed with the goal against Blackpool, he said.

“It came from our drop ball, we’re unopposed, we kick the ball away needlessly, make a couple of passes then we risk a ball we don’t need to risk and we are open.

“That is something I pride myself on not happening but we got done in that moment.

“But then we recovered the situation well but we didn’t block, it was very similar to the first goal at Sunderland in that we have the right numbers around the ball but we have to block.

“I am not going to pick any names out but you all saw the goal back, so it is something we need to talk about and keep working on.”







