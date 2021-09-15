Amos continues comeback in QPR B team game against Bees

Luke Amos played the full 90 minutes for QPR in a B team match against Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Amos, sidelined by cruciate ligament damage last year, is expected to make his first-team return in Rangers’ Carabao Cup tie against Everton next week.

Brentford were convincing winners at Wealdstone’s Grosvenor Vale ground in what was the first official match for Rangers’ recently-formed B team.

Nathan Young-Coombes scored twice, including a penalty, and Max Haygarth also netted for the visitors.

Martell Taylor-Crossdale scored a late consolation for QPR, where he is on trial.

The striker was released this summer by Fulham, who signed him from Chelsea in 2019.

