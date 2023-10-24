Ainsworth vows to fight on as QPR boss

Gareth Ainsworth vowed to fight on as QPR boss after a fifth consecutive defeat.

Rangers were beaten 2-0 at West Brom, where Jimmy Dunne was sent off.

Ainsworth’s side remain in the bottom three, are now without a win in eight matches, and face Championship leaders Leicester on Saturday.







But he declared: “I’m a fighter and we’ll fight our way out of this.

“I’ve said all along that we’ll fight our way out of this. It’s the only way. It’s what we’ve got to do.

“The fans are getting really frustrated but that’s understandable.”

Ainsworth added that Dunne apologised in the dressing room after the game for his dismissal.

Rangers offered nothing going forward but frustrated Albion until Brandon Thomas-Asante opened the scoring with a penalty just before the hour mark after Kenneth Paal had brought down Grady Diangana.

Dunne had been booked a couple of minutes earlier for coming back onto the pitch without referee James Bell’s permission after receiving treatment for an injury.

So when Dunne remonstrated with Bell for awarding what was a clear penalty, the defender was shown a second yellow card and dismissed.

Diangana hit the post with a powerful strike – again after getting the better of Paal – shortly before doubling the hosts’ lead.

Former Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah pulled the ball back and Diangana fired past keeper Asmir Begovic.







