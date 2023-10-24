West Brom v QPR player ratings

QPR slumped to a fifth successive defeat to heap further pressure on beleaguered boss Gareth Ainsworth. Here’s how we rated the players in the 2-0 loss at West Brom.

Asmir Begovic: 5

His aimless kicking downfield gave QPR little opportunity to create any meaningful in attack as West Brom easily dealt with the direct approach of Ainsworth’s side.

Reggie Canon: 6

Encouraging full debut for the USA international. Has good pace and is keen to get forward. Looks a huge upgrade at right wing-back.

Osman Kakay: 5

Put on his backside by the quick feet of Nathan Chalobah in the build-up to West Brom’s fine second goal. Will probably keep his place in the team due to injury and suspension to QPR’s other centre-backs.

Jimmy Dunne: 4

Picked up needless two yellow cards in as many second-half minutes that turned the game in West Brom’s favour. Firstly for coming on to the field without permission from referee James Bell after receiving treatment for an injury, then talking himself in a booking for dissent following the most blatant of penalties.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Looked very solid in the first half but was withdrawn at half-time with what looked like a problem his troublesome groin affecting him yet again.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Caught out by a diagonal ball that reached Grady Diangana and his poor challenge in the box on the former West Ham winger presented Bell with an easy decision to make. Given no licence to go forward in a game plan that had little to no attacking intent.

Sam Field: 6

Did OK in midfield and then moved into centre-back after Clarke-Salter was injured, and was his usual efficient self.

Jack Colback: 5

Booked for a clumsy first-half challenge and hugely fortunate not to concede a second penalty in injury time when his lunge inside the box on Brandon Thomas-Asante was missed by the referee.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Didn’t do much. Corners were easily dealt with by Albion keeper Alex Palmer. Forced to play in a two-man midfield after Field had to go back in to centre-half and didn’t really see much of the ball. Withdrawn in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 5

Saw very little of the ball, with Begovic’s long kicks towards Lyndon Dykes being easily dealt with by the Albion defence. Couldn’t get a shot on target when he was found by Cannon’s cross in QPR’s only half-chance of the game. For a player who likes to run with the ball and create there seems little point in him being in the team given the tactics Ainsworth wants to employ. Replaced by Chris Willock, the man he used to dovetail so well with in happier times for QPR, nine minutes from time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Spent most of the game on the floor as he vainly tried to win or direct headers to a red and black shirt via long kicks from Begovic.

Paul Smyth: 6

Came on half-time after Clarke-Salter was forced off. Didn’t see much of the ball and his main task seemed to be take long throws which only just made in to the six-yard box.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Brought on when the game was over at 2-0.