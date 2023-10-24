Dunne sent off as QPR suffer fifth straight defeat

WBA 2 QPR 0 59' Thomas-Asante (pen) 68' Diangana

Jimmy Dunne was sent off as QPR slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat, increasing the pressure on boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Second-half goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana secured the points for West Brom in a one-sided game at The Hawthorns.

Rangers, now without a win in eight matches, offered nothing going forward as they defended in numbers to frustrate Albion until Thomas-Asante opened the scoring with a penalty just before the hour mark after Kenneth Paal had brought down Diangana.







Dunne had been booked a couple of minutes earlier for coming back onto the pitch without referee James Bell’s permission after receiving treatment for an injury.

So when Dunne remonstrated with Bell for awarding what was a clear penalty, the defender was shown a second yellow card and dismissed.

Diangana hit the post with a powerful strike – again after getting the better of Paal – shortly before doubling the hosts’ lead.

Former Chelsea man Nathaniel Chalobah pulled the ball back and Diangana fired past keeper Asmir Begovic.

Rangers, with a minus-15 goal difference, remain third from bottom and could find themselves six points from safety depending on results on Wednesday evening. They face Championship leaders Leicester this Saturday.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Dunne, Clarke-Salter (Smyth 45); Cannon, Field, Colback, Dozzell (Armstrong 71), Paal; Chair (Willock 81); Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Adomah, Duke-McKenna, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Kelman.

