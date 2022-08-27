Adomah strike gives QPR victory at Watford

Watford 2 QPR 3 18' Chair 27' Sema 34' Willock 50' Pedro 70' Adomah

Albert Adomah’s second-half strike gave QPR victory in a hugely entertaining clash at Vicarage Road.

Rangers led twice through Ilias Chair and then Chris Willock before Adomah, like he did in 2021, when Rangers last played at this ground, fired home the winner.

Chair gave Rangers the lead midway through the first half when his shot from distance took a huge deflection off Francisco Sierralta and rolled past the wrong-footed Daniel Bachmann.

Ken Sema, who looked to have controlled the ball with his hand, slipped past Kenneth Paal and equalised only for Rangers to restore their lead 10 minutes before half-time through Willock’s low effort.

Watford had three big chances to equalise before the break, with Pedro hitting the bar, but were back on level terms five minutes after the restart when Rob Dickie made a complete hash of clearing the ball and Pedro nipped in behind him to score.

However, Adomah restored Rangers lead 20 minutes from time when fired in Paal’s centre via the crossbar.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Johansen (Masterson 85), Field, Dozzell, Chair (Armstrong 75), Willock (Kakay 88), Dykes (Adomah 60).







