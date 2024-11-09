Leeds v QPR player ratings

QPR are bottom of the Championship after a predictable defeat at Elland Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss to Leeds.









Paul Nardi: 7

Continues to impress despite the team’s woes. Produced a couple of excellent second-half stops, including one to bravely deny Manor Solomon.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Gave his all at right-back as always. Went close to equalising with a header. Atoned for his initial mistake with a timely clearance in the second half following a save by Nardi.

Steve Cook: 6

Solid at the back. A fine challenge on Mateo Joseph was a highlight. Rangers look vulnerable defensively but would surely be much worse off without their experienced captain.

Sam Field: 7

Did well again at centre-back. Unlucky when he cleared off the line only for Jayen Bogle to fire in the loose ball. Field then prevented a second Leeds goal by blocking Ao Tanaka’s goal-bound shot.

Harrison Ashby: 5

Out of his depth and seemed to be lacking sharpness following his recent injury.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Gave away needless free-kicks and looks predictable on the ball, but least is able to physically compete in midfield with his aggression and mobility.

Kieran Morgan: 6

The youngster was again brave on the ball and eager to work hard.

Paul Smyth: 5

At least willing to have a go and got through plenty of work off the ball. But his tendency to find the opposing keeper with crosses is frustrating.

Lucas Andersen: 5

A decent delivery to Dunne almost led to a goal, but overall Andersen didn’t do nearly enough.

Koki Saito: 6

Lively in spells and set up Zan Celar.

Zan Celar: 5

Anonymous for most of the game and then woefully missed a late chance to equalise when he fired over.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Made very little impact after coming on midway through the second half.

Daniel Bennie: 6

The youngster was also unable to do much after coming on.

