QPR bottom after defeat at Leeds

Leeds 2 QPR 0 19' Bogle 90' Piroe

QPR are bottom of the Championship after a predictable defeat at Elland Road.

Jayden Bogle’s first-half opener and Joel Piroe’s late goal saw off Rangers, who have now gone 11 league matches without a win – a run which has included six losses and just six goals scored.

Their latest defeat, plus Portsmouth’s win against Preston, saw the south-coast club climb off the bottom and move above Rangers.

Unsurprisingly, Marti Cifuentes’ injury-hit side were on the back foot from the start.

Brenden Aaronsen crashed a shot against the bar shortly before Leeds took the lead.

Rangers failed to deal with Aaronsen’s low ball in from the left and, after Sam Field had cleared Manor Solomon’s shot off the line, Bogle fired in off the underside of the bar.

As Leeds continued to threaten, Field blocked Ao Tanaka’s goal-bound shot.

Jimmy Dunne went close to equalising when he headed Lucas Andersen’s delivery just wide.

But it was otherwise largely one-way traffic and Leeds had a goal disallowed for offside before the interval when Solomon netted after being teed up by Sam Bryam’s pull-back from the left.

Leeds continued to dominate in the second half, although Field went close with an effort which landed on top of the net.

And Zan Celar, still yet to score for Rangers, missed a great chance to equalise late on after Leeds had given the ball away.

Koki Saito teed up the Slovenian, who fired wastefully over.

Piroe, on the other hand, scored with a clever chip in stoppage time to seal Leeds’ win.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Field, Ashby (Lloyd 81), Varane (Morrison 81), Morgan (Madsen 66), Smyth (Santos 90), Andersen (Bennie 66), Saito, Celar.

Subs not used: Shepperd, Aoraha, Dixon-Bonner, Kolli.

