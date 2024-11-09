Cifuentes seems confident job is safe after QPR sink to bottom place

Marti Cifuentes appears to be confident his job as QPR head coach is safe despite the club going into the international break bottom of the Championship.

Rangers’ 2-0 defeat at Leeds continued their awful run, while Portsmouth’s win over Preston took them above Cifuentes’ side.

But the Spaniard believes he has the backing of the QPR hierarchy.

“I receive a lot of confidence from the club and I work as always,” he said when asked about his position.

Cifuentes has been without a number of key players, with the likes of Ilias Chair, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Clarke-Salter potentially facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

A knee injury suffered by summer signing Dembele is causing particular concern.

“I’ve not been saying much about it (the injury problems) but we are approaching the international break and the main priority now is to recover players,” Cifuentes said.

“We’ve got nine players out. Nine. With a squad like ours, it’s very difficult, especially when many of those players are very important.

“Is it an excuse? No. We need to do better, compete better and get more from games.

“The players are showing that they really want to try and really want to turn the situation around. It’s in our hands to turn the situation around.

“The important thing is that we’re now going to get some time to recover some players and that’s for me the main target.”







