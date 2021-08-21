QPR v Barnsley player ratings

Charlie Austin scored an injury-time equaliser as QPR came back from two down to rescue a point at home to Barnsley. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-2 draw.







Seny Dieng: 6

Left horribly exposed in the first half. Produced a couple of saves to keep his team in the game.

Rob Dickie: 6

Improved as the game went on but was short of his best, having been exceptional so far this season.

Jordy de Wijs: 5

Also looked a shadow of his normal self as Barnsley pulled the Rangers defence apart at will in the opening stages. Substituted at half-time after picking up yet another injury.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Had a relatively decent game despite the circumstances. Defended better than his centre-back colleagues in the first half, used the ball well and was effective when moved to left-back – not least when setting up Austin’s leveller.

George Thomas: 5

Defended by boss Mark Warburton after being replaced 10 minutes before half-time, but Thomas was very poor on the right and continues to struggle to make an impact at Rangers.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Replaced along with Thomas, Dozzell has shown early promise for Rangers but endured a very tough time in midfield after being given his first league start for the club.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Overrun during a terrible first half for Rangers. It was a different story in the second as the Norwegian was more influential in midfield.

Osman Kakay: 5

Even allowing for the fact he was asked to play on the left, he was woeful there and was badly at fault for playing Barnsley onside for the opening goal. Inevitably better after being switched to the right.

Ilias Chair: 7

Excellent in the second half as Rangers turned it around. Scored a lovely goal and created a good chance for Austin before the eventual equaliser.

Chris Willock: 7

QPR’s liveliest player throughout and played a pivotal part in the comeback by driving forward to set up Chair in the build-up to the first Rangers goal.

Charlie Austin: 7

Recently back after a knee knock, Austin struggled for much of the game and snatched at a couple of chances. However, as has so often been the case, he delivered for the R’s in the end.

Albert Adomah: 7

A much better option on the right when brought on to play there. Troubled Barnsley with his directness and crossing.

Dom Ball: 7

Sent on to shore things up in midfield and did exactly that. A job very well done.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Did well in both boxes after replacing De Wijs. Defended well and went close to scoring with a second-half header.







