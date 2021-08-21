QPR defender De Wijs to have scan – and Wallace faces weeks on sidelines

QPR defender Jordy de Wijs will have an ankle scan after picking up yet another injury.

De Wijs has struggled with injuries since arriving in west London from Hull City and was substituted for Jimmy Dunne at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Barnsley after landing awkwardly on his ankle.







And manager Mark Warburton says Lee Wallace, who missed the game, faces “a few weeks” on the sidelines.

Wallace suffered a hamstring injury during the midweek win at Middlesbrough.

“We’ve got to check (De Wijs’ injury) and have a scan and see how it is,” Warburton said.

“When he came off it swelled up immediately and we’ve just got to look at it.

“Lee Wallace pulled a hamstring, so we’ve got to assess that and see how it is, but that could be a few weeks.”

Sam McCallum was also absent from the draw with Barnsley but Warburton hopes the on-loan left-back will be available for selection for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against Oxford United following a recent illness.

Lyndon Dykes has been struggling with a chest infection which ruled him out of Saturday’s draw.

The issue was troubling Dykes prior to the Boro game but he was deemed fit enough to play, though has since felt worse.

Warburton explained: “Lyndon put a shift in as you saw and got the goal at Middlesbrough.

“Then his chest tightened up and we had to look after him and do the necessary checks. He’s just got a really heavy cold now and he was rough yesterday.

“I’m hoping he’ll be available for Coventry, but the way he sounded last night it’s going to be touch and go.”







