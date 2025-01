Wealdstone have got Alex Reid back on loan from Oldham for the rest of the season – after fans raised thousands of pounds to help fund the move.

The striker, 29, scored 11 goals in 13 matches during a three-month loan spell with the Stones this season.

He recently returned to Oldham but a deal has been agreed for him to rejoin the Stones, who are looking for a new manager after Matt Taylor quit to take over at Solihull Moors.