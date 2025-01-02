Cesay signs new Wealdstone contract as Reid departs

Kallum Cesay has signed a new contract with Wealdstone which runs until the end of next season.

The versatile 22-year-old, who primarily operates as a right-back, has impressed since joining the club last February.

“Kallum is fully deserving of his new contract,” said boss Matt Taylor.

“His performance level has improved and he’s now delivering on a consistent basis.

“Kallum now needs to show the same energy, commitment and desire for the rest of the season and continue to be a large part of the team.”

Meanwhile, striker Alex Reid has returned to Oldham Athletic following the end of his loan spell.

Reid scored 11 goals in 13 appearances for the Stones.







