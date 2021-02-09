London Irish sign Argentine prop Gigena

London Irish have moved swiftly to replace the departing Sekope Kepu by signing Argentine prop Facundo Gigena.

Kepu has returned to New Zealand this week due to a family illness and Gigena, who has made one appearance for his country, joins following his recent release from Leicester.







The 26-year-old front-rower signed for the Tigers in January 2018 from Argentinian Super Rugby team the Jaguares and made 45 appearances in all competitions for the East Midlands side.

“I am happy to be here and really looking forward to my time with London Irish,” Gigena said.

“When the opportunity arose to join the club, I jumped at it – and I can’t wait to get started now.

“The club has made a positive start to the season and I am keen to play my part in helping the boys continue to improve and push on.”

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said the signing adds so much-needed reinforcement to the team’s front-row stock.

“He arrives with a strong pedigree of performing in the Premiership for the last three years and will add to our pack,” Kidney said.







