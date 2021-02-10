Creevy signs new contract with London Irish

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy has signed a contract extension with London Irish following his impressive start to the season.

The former Argentina captain, who is his country’s most-capped player, joined the Exiles in August and made an instant impression, scoring five tries in 12 matches to earn himself a new deal.







Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said he was delighted to see the former Biarritz, Clermont and Montpellier star extend his stay and said his contribution around the club was strong both and off the field.

“It’s great news when you get someone of his calibre to sign,” Kidney said.

“His strengths can be seen by everybody on the pitch but it is off the pitch as well (he is so good).

“I don’t want to pump it up or pump it down, but within his first two weeks here he was taking younger fellas aside and did some training with them and getting to know the props.

“He wasn’t telling them what to do, but his timing and his ability to manage people around him is so good, he blends in so well with the older and newer generation of players.

“He just has one of those talents that he can communicate with anyone.”

Creevy is hugely-regarded in the international game and earmarked as a future coach, but former Ireland and Munster coach Kindney said he still has plenty still to offer as a player.

“Sometimes you can talk fellas into feeling they are old and he is not,” he said.

“He’s turns up every day, works so hard and has been a great addition to the club.”

Creevy said he was pleased to get a deal over the line after expressing his concern last week that he may have to leave the club and London at the end of the season.

“I am delighted to be staying at London Irish and to continue the journey that we are on” said Creevy.

“My family love it here in London and ever since we arrived last year, we have felt at home. I am now looking forward to focusing on my performances on the pitch to help the team as much as I can.”







